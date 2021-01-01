JUI leader says PDM all set for Bannu power show

BANNU: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday announced that it had changed the venue for the upcoming public meeting and rally and now it will be held at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, Bannu, on January 6.

Member National Assembly Zahid Akram Khan Durrani, who belongs to the host party -- Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -- said that they had earlier decided to hold the PDM public meeting and rally at Lakki Gate in Bannu city but later the venue was changed owing to the imminent participation of people in a large number. He said that now the PDM public meeting and rally would be held at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex located at the Bannu-Kohat road.

The JUI lawmaker said that all the PDM leaders, including Fazlur Rahman, Shahid Khaqan, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, Mahmood Achakzai, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao, Akhtar Mangal, Shah Awais Noorani would participate.