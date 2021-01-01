NDCâ€™s Disaster Recovery Center inaugurated in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), Lahore, for National Data Center (NDC) of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

The new site is a full-fledged data center which will not only work as a backup to the existing data center but will also provide enhanced capacity for provision of cloud based services to the Government of Pakistan with advanced features and security.The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary IT&Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, CEO Huawei Mark Meng, MD EBG Huawei GAO Weijie and others.Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, congratulated the NTC management for completion of an important project of DRC to strengthen the security and availability of government data.

The minister appreciated MD NTC for his leadership and management for the phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure in the public sector without any government funding. Earlier, Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan said in his opening speech that this was a historic occasion for NTC to have achieved the milestone of establishing the DRC in Lahore.

This day is also important as NTC has completed its 25 yearsâ€™ journey. The site of Disaster Recovery is an integral part of NDC. In 2016, the NTC established a Cloud Based Tier-III compliant ISO 27001 certified National Data Center at Islamabad in a record period of five months.

Since then, NDC has helped the government to implement e-governance, e-health, e-commerce and e-education plan in a transparent manner besides ensuring storage of government data at a secure centralized place.