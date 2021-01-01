Punjab CM Usman Buzdar hopes economy will touch new heights in 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on New Year and hoped Pakistan of 2021 will be more prosperous, developed and strong.

In his message on the New Year eve here Thursday, the chief minister reiterated the strong commitment that 2021 would be the year of fulfilling promises made with the people.

Regrettably, the opposition tried to impede the wheel of development in 2020 but the people have totally rejected the negative politics of the PDM and it is better that the PDM should think for the country in 2021 by setting aside the politics of chaos and anarchy, the chief minister said.

We should also review our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year, he added. The commitment of the government is stronger than the challenges and 2021 will prove a ray of hope for the nation, he said.

The chief minister asserted that every effort will be made to transform Pakistan as a real welfare state, adding the government will move forward with the commitment of transformation while learning from past mistakes.

We make a strong commitment to provide equal opportunities while bridging the gap between the poor and the rich, he emphasised. The economy will touch new heights in 2021. The journey of the development will be accelerated in 2021 and the struggle for a Naya Pakistan will be continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stressed.