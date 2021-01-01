IOK nomads evicted from homes amid anti-Muslim crackdown

ISLAMABAD: All that remains of Shareefuddin Bajad’s apple orchard are the snapped branches, buried deep in the winter snow. In mid-November, officials from the local forest department in Indian Occupied Kashmir had surrounded the mountain-top mud-hut house in the village of Kanidajan, where Bajad, 70, had lived for his entire life.

“The officials threatened me and my family with jail if I didn’t leave my house,” said Bajad, who lived there with his wife and six children. “They told me I had encroached upon forest land”.

Bajad and his family are Gujjars, a nomadic tribe whose members have herded their livestock between Kashmir’s mountainous forests and its lowland plains for generations. However, the survival of Kashmir’s 1.4 million tribal people, who constitute 12 percent of the region’s total population, is in jeopardy.

Since early November, dozens of tribal people have been forced to leave their homes in an Indian government-led eviction campaign, after a court in the Hindu-majority secular nation ruled 64,000, mostly Muslim tribal people had been living in Jammu and Kashmir’s forests illegally. Indian soldiers ask a Kashmiri man to leave an area in Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir, according to Xinhua News Agency. The family was forced to immediately leave their home despite below-freezing temperatures.

When Bajad’s son returned to their property two days later he found the authorities had chopped down around 10,000 apple trees, the main source of income for Bajad’s family and those in his village.

In August 2019, the BJP removed Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomous status, bringing India’s only Muslim-majority state under direct rule from New Delhi. Activists say the evictions are the latest attempt by the BJP to erode civil liberties and curtail the income of its largely Muslim residents. After Jammu and Kashmir was brought under central rule, tribal people such as the Gujjars should have been afforded protection under India’s Forest Rights Act (FRA).