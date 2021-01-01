Dry forecast

LAHORE:The first day of the year 2021 will be a cold and dry in most parts of the country. MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted first day of the year 2021 will be a cold and dry in most parts of the country while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. They predicted that dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Astore and Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore it was 3°C and maximum was 16.3°C.