Varsity ranking improves

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) has made its first entry in UI Greenmetric World University Ranking 2020 and has been ranked 620th university in the world and 23rd in Pakistan for sustainable and green campus. According to a press release, a total of 912 universities worldwide participated in the ranking. The UI Greenmetric World University Ranking is an international ranking system of universities from around the world based on their efforts to integrate environment-friendly policies and environmental management into campus operations and designs. UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has termed the ranking a great achievement fostering the vision of late Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad.