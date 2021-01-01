close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

PML-N reacts to Firdous’ statement

Lahore

Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Nawaz Sharif was being punished for registering a treason case against Pervez Musharraf. Responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement here Thursday, she said Maryam Nawaz is daughter of Nawaz Sharif who booked Musharraf in treason case and still being punished for that.

