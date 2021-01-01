JI terms 2020 lucky year for mafia

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq termed the year 2020 lucky for mafias in Pakistan who multiplied their wealth by creating artificial crises of sugar, flour, petrol and other commodities.

Briefing media after addressing the training workshop for teachers and students at Mansoora on Thursday, he alleged that the government tried to set new records of bad governance. Educational institutions remained closed causing severe loss to the learning of students but no plan was developed to minimise the educational losses, he alleged. The health and agriculture sectors were also on the verge of collapse, he said, adding at a time when different countries started vaccination programme, hospitals in Pakistan were even deprived of the basic facilities for patients and PPE for medical professionals. The prices of agricultural inputs were touching the skies and the government left in the state of peril around 100 million people dependent on agriculture, he alleged. Senator Siraj demanded the government cancel agreement between FIA and NAB.