UVAS tests 100,000 for corona by PCR

LAHORE:The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens, Institute of Microbiology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has tested more than 100,000 COVID-19 suspected human samples by PCR. According to a press release, a UVAS team is also tracking the second wave of corona through sewage in Lahore.

Earlier, the UVAS in collaboration with the Punjab Health Department and Wasa optimised SARS-CoV-2 detection and quantification protocols from sewerage water of different localities from Lahore to develop “Smart Surveillance Strategy for Smart Lockdown”. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the Institute of Microbiology is also helping relevant industries, providing technical assistance to textile industry on microbiological testing of personal protective equipment.

PhD degrees: PU has awarded PhD degrees to four of its students. M Aamir Javed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics; Muhammad Nadeem Bari in the subject of Mathematics; Muhammad Tahir Waseem in the subject of Zoology; Muhammad Umer Khan in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences