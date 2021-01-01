Turkish firms complain against LWMC

LAHORE:The higher managements and employees of the Turkish companies reached the workshops to take over the charge from the Lahore Waste Management Company here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Albayrak here on Thursday, Project Director Albayrak Cagri Ozel said the LWMC was using different tactics to avoid the LHC orders. He said the LWMC administration on Wednesday closed its head office and its officials were not responding to calls or WhatsApp messages. He added the LWMC’s CEO letter to the contractors to resolve matter amicably was a gimmick to show the media. Albayrak has announced filing an FIR against the LWMC for allegedly violating the court order.