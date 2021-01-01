2020 an unfortunate year: PMA

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) considers 2020 as an unfortunate year not only for Pakistan but for the whole world due to pandemic of COVID-19. Pakistan went through so many political and economic problems along with increasing number of health issues which have raised the burden of diseases more.

“PMA has always offered recommendations and places a charter of demands for the government to implement to improve the healthcare system in Pakistan,” said Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), in a statement on Thursday. Since the end of 2019 Pakistan and the whole world has been facing the COVID–19 pandemic.

The pandemic reached Pakistan in February 2020 and the first case of COVID-19 was detected on 26th February 2020. Overall, 83,178,070 human beings have so far been affected worldwide and the death toll of COVID-19 has reached to 1,814,649 which is increasing day by day.