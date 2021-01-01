close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

Three injured in cylinder blast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

LAHORE:Three persons were injured in an incident of cylinder blast at a shop in Wahdat Colony on Thursday. The victims were present near a cooking shop in Wahdat Colony when a gas cylinder exploded. As a result, three persons received burn injuries. Hearing the huge sound of blast, nearby people rushed to the spot. They called rescue teams. The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The injured have been identified as Rooh-ul-Amin, Subhani and Tasdeeq Iqbal.

Latest News

More From Lahore