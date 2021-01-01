Three injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE:Three persons were injured in an incident of cylinder blast at a shop in Wahdat Colony on Thursday. The victims were present near a cooking shop in Wahdat Colony when a gas cylinder exploded. As a result, three persons received burn injuries. Hearing the huge sound of blast, nearby people rushed to the spot. They called rescue teams. The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The injured have been identified as Rooh-ul-Amin, Subhani and Tasdeeq Iqbal.