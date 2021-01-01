Corona kills 31 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 31 corona patients died and 654 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,013 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 137,949 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,043 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,440,693 in the province.