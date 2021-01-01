close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

Corona kills 31 more in Punjab

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

LAHORE:Around 31 corona patients died and 654 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,013 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 137,949 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,043 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,440,693 in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore