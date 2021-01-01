Pleas against MDCAT dismissed as not maintainable

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed as not maintainable the petitions challenging the results of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for year 2020 and for the rechecking of the papers.

Justice Ayesha A Malik had on Wednesday reserved her verdict on the maintainability of the petitions moved by Fatima Siddiqi and some other candidates. The counsel of the petitioners had contended that queries in the entrance test were out of syllabus and a large number of students failed to pass it.

He said the Pakistan Medical Commission had promised grace marks to the students in case of out-of-syllabus paper, but it failed to fulfill its commitment. He also questioned the legitimacy of several provisions of the PMC Act 2020. He said the provisions contradicted the fundamental rights protected in the Constitution. The counsel asked the court to suspend the admission process and order rechecking of the papers.

Justice Malik had observed that the petitioners apparently approached the court with a delay and did not avail the first remedy under the law also. She noted that the regulations of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test did not provide for the rechecking option.