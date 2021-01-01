Delhi leads India clampdown on New Year events

NEW DELHI: New Delhi and other major cities across India on Thursday ordered curfews for New Year’s Eve as they stepped up efforts to head off a new coronavirus wave.

In the capital, the curfew would run for two days from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am with gatherings limited to five people even before the shutdown, authorities said. Normally, tens of thousands of revellers pack central Delhi to see in the New Year.

But with frantic efforts being made to track thousands of people who have recently returned from Britain because of the new coronavirus strain, the city of 20 million people joined a growing number of Indian states that have imposed draconian restrictions on New Year gatherings.

The financial capital Mumbai and other major cities in Maharashtra state have ordered a night-time shutdown until January 5.

Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, which both generally draw large numbers of foreign tourists for end-of-year holidays, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka have all ordered curfews for New Year.