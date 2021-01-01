Fawad, Rizwan major gainers in rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Fawad Alam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan have made major gains in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, after the first Test against New Zealand.

Fawad’s valiant second-innings century lifted him 80 places to 102nd position, while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s scores of 71 and 60 helped him advance 27 places to a career-best 47th position.

Meanwhile, Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi moved from 35th to 33rd after grabbing four wickets in the first innings.