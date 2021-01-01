Masroor now Northern coach

LAHORE: Mohammad Masroor has been named as the interim head coach of Northern in the absence of Mohammad Wasim for the upcoming first XI Pakistan Cup.

The 42-year-old Wasim has taken charge as chief selector of the national team. His tenure as Northern head coach ended after the team failed to qualify for the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Masroor was with the side as assistant coach and in order to ensure consistency he has been given the charge as head of the coaching panel.