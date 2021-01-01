close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

Shaheen declared fit

Sports

LAHORE: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been declared fit by the Pakistan team doctor after the player underwent a concussion test on Wednesday.

An official of the PCB said that the 20-year-old was tested after being hit on his helmet by Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner during the last day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Team doctor Sohail Ahmed administered the concussion test and declared him fit. However, the pacer will remain under observation for the next 48 hours.

