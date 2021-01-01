Mercury plunges below freezing point

Islamabad: The federal capital continued to have chilly weather with the mercury plunging below the freezing point on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was minus one degree Centigrade among dense fog in the morning and at night. Humidity in the air was recorded 34 per cent. The lowest temperature reported in the city during the current winter season was minus two degrees Centigrade.

The PMD forecast rainfall next week and said cold and dry weather would continue along with foggy conditions in the morning and at night. It said dry continental air currently prevailed in most parts of the country causing a cold wave. The department said cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country and very cold in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 48 hours.