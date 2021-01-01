‘The News’ wishes its readers a happy New Year. May it bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations, with every day filled with success, happiness and prosperity for all.

The past year has not been a very good one for people around the world because of COVID-19, especially those who have suffered or lost a loved one, so we begin the new year with hopes and prayers that the coming days will see the end of this deadly virus, though experts say it’s not going anywhere soon. While there is life there is hope!

If nothing else, what this pandemic has taught us is that we need to change the habits which destroy the planets ecosystems and mess up the environment to such an extent that it becomes harmful. There is no better time to start afresh, dream big and make resolutions that we will stick by.

Once again we wish you a very happy and healthy New Year.

— Ishrat Hyatt