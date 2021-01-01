3 COVID-19 deaths, 192 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another three patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 956 in the region while 192 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 49503.

The number of patients being tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been showing a downward trend for the last four weeks however still 150 to 200 patients are being reported per day on average from the region. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday, the last day of 2020 reveals that the situation could not be termed as under control and the population would have to enter 2021 with the challenge of slowing down COVID-19 that has already claimed over 10100 lives in Pakistan in the last nine months or so.

COVID-19 claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 416 while 146 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 37702 of which 33857 patients have so far recovered.

The good omen is that the number of patients achieving cure from coronavirus illness in the federal capital is on a tremendous increase as in the last three days, as many as 1714 patients have recovered from the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases that was 4722 on December 28 has reduced to 3429 on Thursday as another 604 patients have recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours in ICT.

Meanwhile, another two patients died of the illness from Rawalpindi district taking death toll to 540 while 46 new patients have been tested positive from the district in the last 24 hours. According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, of a total of 11801 patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district, as many as 10440 have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi was 821 on Thursday. As many as 79 confirmed patients of the illness belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district on Thursday while as many as 742 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes on the last day of year 2020.