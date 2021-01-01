Israel says it hit 50 Syria targets in 2020

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel’s military, which rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria blamed on its forces, said on Thursday it had hit about 50 targets in the neighbouring country in 2020.

The annual report released by the Israel Defence Forces did not provide details about the targets hit, but Israel is believed to have launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

They have targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah. The Jewish state has consistently vowed to prevent its arch-enemy Iran gaining a foothold in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad throughout the nearly decade-long war.