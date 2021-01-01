Forex reserves fall to $20.254bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves fell to $20.254 billion in the week that ended December 24 from $20.313 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the SBP decreased $65 million to $13.150 billion due to external debt repayments, the SBPâ€™s statement said. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.103 billion, compared with $7.096 billion in the previous week.