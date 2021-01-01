Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for the second straight session on Thursday, helped by tepid demand for the dollar from importers and greenback selling by exporters.

The rupee closed at 159.83/dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 160.28 in the interbank currency market. The local unit appreciated 0.28 percent, or 45 paisas during the session.

Dealers said the rupee wrapped 2020 on a positive note due to the lack of import payment pressure and smooth supply of the greenback in the market.

“There were fewer import payments,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “Exporters sold dollars, which pushed the rupee up on the last trading day of the year.”

The foreign exchange market will remain shut on Friday on account of the bank holiday on January 1.