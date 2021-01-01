Thirty companies win GDIB Awards 2020

ISLAMABAD: Thirty Pakistan-based companies have won the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards, 2020, in multiple categories, which will be presented to the winners at a ceremony scheduled for March 4, 2021 in Karachi, a statement said on Thursday.

The Top Ten Winners included Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, METRO, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Nestle Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Tobacco Company, Abacus, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited, Engro Energy Limited, The Aga Khan University and Faysal Bank Limited, the statement said.

Overall winners are Khaadi Pakistan (SMC-Pvt) Limited, The First MicroFinanceBank Limited, S&P Global Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, Hashoo Foundation, AGP Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, Gray Mackenzie Restaurants International Limited (KFC Pakistan), Allied Bank Limited, PTCL, TAF Foundation, ICI Pakistan Limited, Telenor, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, HBL, HRSG, The Millennium Education, The Millennium Universal College, and JS Bank.

According to the statement, HR Metrics organises annual GDIB Awards by engaging organisations from all over Pakistan Diversity Hub.

Diversity Hub is a centre of expertise within HR Metrics Consulting, with a mission to help organisations become sustainable through inclusive cultural and behavioural change. GDIB standards contain 14 categories and 5 levels of maturity. Organisations are provided opportunity to evaluate their D&I practices as per GDIB standard and provide voluntary disclosure to the Jury.

To become eligible for GDIB Award, contesting organisations are required to self-evaluate their D&I practices in the light of GDIB standards and provide evidence, such as reference, videos, photographs, case studies and policy extract. Jury of Award assesses all submissions.

The GDIB are the standards for organisations round the world. The GDIB helps organisations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion.