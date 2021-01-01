Violations of Covid-19 rules: Mobile market, two restaurants, 11 shops sealed in District South

On directives issued by the deputy commissioner of District South, Irshad Ali, action was taken on Thursday against violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that the provincial government has put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the District South DC Office, a mobile market, two restaurants and 11 shops were sealed, and fines totalling of Rs0.133 million was imposed against profiteers in the district. Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Walid Baig sealed eight shops in Defense Housing Authorityâ€™s (DHA) Zamzama and imposed fines totalling Rs4,000.

Meanwhile, the muktiarkar of Saddar Town sealed 18 shops in Mehboob Cloth Market and fined them Rs87,000 for violating the SOPs, including social distancing. AlNaz Biryani Centre was fined Rs15,000, CafÃ© Quetta Hotel was fined Rs10,000 and a restaurant in the area was also sealed. The muktiarkar imposed fines totalling Rs10,000 on two milk shops in Saddar for violating prescribed rates issued by the Sindh government. A general store and a bakery were also fined Rs10,000.

The muktiarkar of Garden imposed fines totalling Rs10,000 on three hotels and sealed four shops in the area. Lyariâ€™s muktiarkar sealed Ghosia Mobile Market in the town for violating SOPs. A few other shops, saloons and restaurants were also sealed, according to details issued by the DC South office, in the town for violating social distancing and other SOPs.

On the other hand, authorities have imposed a micro-smart lockdown in three sub-divisions of District Central -- Gulberg, North Nazimabad and North Karachi -- in the wake of growing coronavirus cases in these areas. According to a notification issued by the deputy commissionerâ€™s office, the lockdown, which started on Wednesday, would remain in place till January 13, 2021, in only the relevant parts of union councils 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.