SSGC launches Mega Service Centre to facilitate customers

The Sui Southern Gas Company’s first-ever Mega Service Centre was formally launched at the company’s East Zone in Korangi Industrial Area.

The centre will offer all gas-related services under one roof to walk-in customers from 7.30am till 10pm without any break from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays it will be operational from 9am till 3pm. The centre will provide its multifarious services for the public from January 1, 2021.

The mega centre was formally inaugurated by Muhammad Amin Rajput, acting managing director, SSGC. Adnan Rehman, GM (Distribution-East) took the AMD to a guided tour of the centre. Imran Farookhi, DMD - Corporate Services and other members of the management along with a number of executives, including members of the Mega Centre Task Force, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Rajput said the creation of the centre would facilitate the customers in solving their myriad issues related to billing, gas supplies and new connections without compromising on limited working hours. He reiterated that the SSGC would continue to improve its service through efficient query handling and regular incorporation of new technologies to serve the customers more effectively.