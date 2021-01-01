Call for learning from Ibne Khaldun’s work on managing epidemics

Eminent Muslim scholar and historian Ibne Khaldun had warned in the 14th century that epidemics could change the course of civilisations, bring drastic changes in the social, cultural, religious and economic spheres of life, as he recommended the governments to make public health as one of their top priorities to save people’s lives.

Ibne Khaldun, known as ‘the father of modern sociology’ was one of the greatest Islamic scholars who witnessed the 14th-century epidemic dubbed as ‘black death’ in which he lost his parents and saw millions of people perishing.

Later, he presented the principles and guidelines for governments and rulers, recommending them to make public health a priority, provide clean drinking water and improve hygienic conditions, experts said while speaking at the launching of a thematic calendar on the life and literary works of Ibne Khaldun.

Speaking at the 22nd thematic calendar launch from the platform of the Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum (JMAF), which was held virtually due to the pandemic restrictions, experts including senior paediatricians, cardiologists, gynaecologists, poets and writers said the 22nd thematic calendar was based on the important quotes and principles described by Ibne Khaldun in his famous books Muqaddimah, Kitab al-Ibar and others.

Commenting on the selection of Ibne Khaldun as the theme for the 2021 calendar, Quaid-e-Azam Academy Director Khawaja Razi Haider said an advisory committee comprising educationists, writers and scholars selected life and literary works of Ibne Khaldun as the theme for the next year’s calendar.

He said Ibne Khaldun was a great philosopher who presented principles of freedom of speech, good governance, and the economic well-being of people and also emphasised on spending on public health by the rulers.

Haider said after months of research, this calendar had emerged as a work of art which compelled people not only to know more about the life of Ibne Khaldun but also put them on the path of knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Qasim, the managing director of a pharmaceutical company, which financially supports the preparation of thematic calendars every year, said they believed in establishing and creating a healthier society and in this regard, they were trying to promote literary activities by holding book fairs and mushairas, and publishing books on poetry and thematic calendars.

The pharmaceutical company’s deputy chief executive officer, Syed Jamshaid Ahmed, said they had been publishing thematic calendars for over two decades and now their calendars were considered as a work of art and information.

He said they believed in making a positive contribution to society by promoting knowledge, wisdom, art and literature.