PTI gives ticket to Jansher Junejo for PS-88 by-election

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a ticket to Jansher Junejo as its candidate for the PS-88 (Malir) by-election. The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch from the novel coronavirus infection. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the by-poll on the seat will be held on February 16.

PTI central organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee has issued a ticket to Junejo and asked the returning officer to issue the party symbol to him. PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has congratulated Junejo on getting the ticket for by-poll, and said the candidate has played a key role in the party’s struggle.

“Junejo is a resident of the constituency and has served in various provincial positions in the PTI Sindh,” says Sheikh, who is also the party’s central vice-president. He is optimistic that the PTI will win the by-poll.

In 2018 general election, the PPP’s Baloch won the PS-88 by securing 22,561 votes against 16,386 of the runner-up, Captain (retd) Muhammad Rizwan Khan, who was the PTI candidate. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Rizwan Ahmed ranked third after bagging 7,694 votes, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s candidate, Syed Abul Hassan, was fourth on the list by securing 5,207 votes.