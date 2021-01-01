Sindhâ€™s death toll rises to 3,560 with 27 more losing battle to Covid-19

Twenty-seven more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 1,254 positive cases have emerged in Sindh. As many as 13,383 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mural Ali Shah on Thursday.

With the new 27 deaths, the total number of confirmed deaths from the viral disease has reached 3,560 in the province. According to the chief minister, Sindhâ€™s fatality rate from Covid-19 stands at 1.6 per cent.

In total, 2,360,653 samples have been tested against which 215,679 positive cases have been detected. However, 195,420 (or 91 per cent) patients have defeated the virus, including 769 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 16,699 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 15,960 are in home isolation, 11 are at isolation centres and 728 are at hospitals. The condition of 657 patients is stated to be critical, including 73 who are on ventilators.

Of the new 1,254 cases, 1,074 are from Karachi: 466 from District East, 277 from District South, 99 from District Central, 91 from District Korangi, 86 from District West and 55 from District Malir.

Hyderabad has reported 33 new cases, Dadu 21, Badin and Naushehroferoze nine each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas seven each, Kambar, Larkana and Thatta six each, Khairpur, Sukkur and Umerkot four each, and Kashmore, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan three each.