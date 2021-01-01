close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
AFP
January 1, 2021

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail

World

AFP
January 1, 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was ordered back to jail on Thursday as the city’s highest court granted prosecutors an appeal against his bail. Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub in late June in a bid to stamp out dissent.

