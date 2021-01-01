Violence in Karak

We have seen many such incidents before – mobs vandalising or attacking minority worship places. The very latest one came on the second last day of a rather stressful year. At Karak, in the Teri union council, an area which is traditionally dominated by the JUI-F and groups affiliated to it, the Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal temple was vandalized by a mob that had apparently been instigated for days by some religious elements in the area led by a local cleric. The history of the shrine goes back to 1919. After 1947 when Hindu families moved out of the area, people living there essentially stopped the use of the temple and the areas surrounding it. However, after a long battle, during which in 1990, a local person had the temple allocated to him, the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, which ruled in 2015 that the temple could be renovated and partially expanded to accommodate Hindus who came across for worship.

We should also remember that the PTI government has encouraged religious tourism and made efforts to facilitate it, which is why there is hope that government ministers will take strong exception to such open acts of violence against a place of worship. The police say that a protest was to be staged there and that they were told it would be peaceful. As we all know from history, rarely are such protests peaceful and they most often end up in violence of one kind or the other. This is what is said to have happened here. The Hindu community in the country and notably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it exists in fairly large numbers, is obviously outraged. Like other such cases, it seems extremely likely that the true cause behind the matter may lie in the mundane – economic and other considerations. This is already being hinted at by local groups. We need to see more action, more will, more commitment and greater desire to protect minorities in the country so that Pakistan can show it is a country where religious minorities can live without fear for their lives and property.