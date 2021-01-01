Entering 2021

As Pakistan steps into 2021, people across the country will be hoping it proves to be a better year than 2020. The first indication that this could be the case came with the announcement by Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry that Pakistan has decided to purchase a Chinese vaccine against the Covid-19 virus. Medical experts around the world agree only a vaccine can defeat the virus and Pakistanis now have some hope that they too can join those around the world who are already receiving the injection, which may protect them for as yet an unknown period of time. There are questions, though, over how many vaccines the country will be purchasing and what will happen to those left at the mercy of the private sector.

Beyond this, the main concern for millions of people is joblessness. Added to this is the concern over the high rate of inflation and the cost of basic food items. This year, the government must find a way to bring down prices and make them available to people no matter where they live and what they do. At present very few can manage budgets, given the extremely high rate of inflation, which in the case of food, has beaten all previous records in the country. Beyond inflation, we also have the issue of stabilising an economy that at the moment still stands on unsteady legs. We also need to determine how to deal with other issues such as the white elephants that have haunted us for a long time. Along with the economy, we have the issue of tackling human rights, including attacks against minorities and their places of worship, the oppression of journalists and the suppression of voices of dissent. Other issues also face us such as the need to provide people a better quality of life and create the ‘Naya Pakistan’ the PTI had promised. Needless to say, this all depends also on what eventually happens with the political chaos brewing in the country.

Pakistan must also look at itself as a part of the world. Islamabad needs to examine its relationship with India as well as Afghanistan. Neither of these are very good at the moment and this places a huge amount of stress on the country. Some of what happens in these areas will depend on the policies of President-Elect Joe Biden in the US and what steps he intends to take in Afghanistan, as well as his relations with India. However, it seems unlikely that there will be any immediate change in India; on Kashmir, in particular, Pakistan must continue to raise its voice. Like other Muslim countries, it must also speak out on the Middle East and the more complex problems growing there following the recognition of Israel by more and more countries. Beyond this, the issue of relations with China and also between the US and China may dominate much of 2021. The two countries are the present moment grappling for power and the question of who will win the fight may determine a great deal of what is to come next as 2021 enters its first days. For now, we wish our readers a very happy and healthy 2021, with a prayer that the country and its people see a kinder and more fulfilling year.