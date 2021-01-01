Economic meltdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the working class and created so many financial problems for then. Many people have lost their jobs and seen salary cuts and a forced closure of their businesses. While our incomes have reduced, our cost of living continues to rise. The cost of food, fuel and electricity has skyrocketed during the last 10 months. The middle-class is being squeezed from all sides and we are forcefully moving towards poverty. During winter, gas shortages have forced us to incur an additional expense of buying gas cylinders. It is being said that in summer, Karachi’s residents should be prepared for loadshedding. They will have to pay through the nose for fuel for generators. It is also unfair that the people end up paying higher fuel charge adjustments. This additional cost is inflating our electricity bills only because the relevant authorities have failed to provide gas for power generation. Now, furnace oil is being used as a more expensive replacement. Our elected representatives should work together to solve this issue in the best interest of the people.

Zain Faisal

Karachi