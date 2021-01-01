A good quality

This refers to the letter ‘Sincere leadership’ (Dec 31) by S R H Hashmi. After going through the letter, I recalled that General Ziaul Haq, soon after taking over the reins of the government, stated that he was surprised to discover that the whole system was rotten. Similarly, Imran Khan had also lamented that only after assuming power he had learned the extent of the seriousness of the situation and the intertwining nature of challenges. I agree that one cannot praise him for his inadequate preparation to run the affairs.

However, the sin of lying is more serious than being unprepared. Admitting one’s mistake is a rare attribute.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad