Self-reliance

Our rulers launch projects that rely heavily on foreign loans. These big projects allow the government to claim credit and show the work they’ve completed when they’re in power. But these projects don’t help the government turn Pakistan into a self-reliant country. The side effect of this approach is that the country is now neck-deep in foreign loans. To pay back the loans, we have to borrow even more. These projects are going to create a huge financial burden on our future generations.

Expensive projects like the Mainline (ML-1) railway project are not justified when we cannot manage the existing low-tech railway system. It is in our national interest to pay more attention to becoming a self-reliant country.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi