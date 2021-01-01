The year 2020 was the year of grief and agony. It took many precious lives. Many frontline workers lost their lives to the coronavirus. The education sector suffered a lot due to frequent lockdowns. The unemployment rate reached its peak. Rising poverty levels made it difficult for the poor to make ends meet.

The government’s claims of bringing the promised change to the country didn’t turn into reality. We can only pray that the new year 2021 brings the much-needed change to the country. We hope to see a Pakistan where all citizens have access to the basic facilities.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana