The year 2020 will never be forgotten as it has taught us many lessons. Across the world, the outgoing year has been the year of economic meltdown, rising poverty and strict lockdowns mainly because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The virus claimed the lives of over two million people across the world. Pakistan reported 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. In Pakistan, besides Covid-19, the sitting government’s apparent misgovernance added to the miseries of the people. With each passing day, the rift between the incumbent government and the opposition is deepening and is soon becoming a never-ending phenomenon.

In the new year 2021, all political parties should unite and adopt a positive approach. There is a saying that goes ‘Unity is strength’.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad