Protesters torch temple in Karak

Ag APP

KARAK: Enraged protesters set on fire a Hindu temple over its expansion in the Teri area here on Wednesday.

Also, the local clerics vowed to stop the expansion of the temple at any cost. Police sources said the people led by clerics went to the temple located in Teri area, forcibly stopped its expansion work and set it on fire. Later, hundreds of people started demolishing the temple with spades and other iron tools. The local clerics were of the opinion that they had accepted the verdict of the apex court on the temple, but would not accept anything beyond that decision.

The charged protesters remained at the temple for several hours and dispersed after its demolition.

The protesters warned they would besiege the Teri Police Station if the police tried to lodge cases against them.

The police neither made an arrest nor registered a case.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of an incident when a temple was set on fire and demolished in Teri area of Karak district on Wednesday.

The chief minister ordered police to take immediate action against those involved in the incident and submit report. He said that the elements involved in the incident will be brought to justice soon.

He said that the incident was highly reprehensible and tragic and such people couldn’t escape the grip of law and punishment will be given according to law.

The chief minister said that protection of lives and property of minorities and their places of worship will be ensured on priority basis.