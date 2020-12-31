Soldier martyred in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred as Indian troops resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), while a quadcopter of India was shot down inside Pakistan's territory. The ISPR said the Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly and there are reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material. During intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, 35, embraced Shahadat. The Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34year-old man suffered critical injuries. The Pakistan Army responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

In Hotspring Sector, the Pakistan army troops shot down an Indian army quad copter. The quadcopter had come 100 meters inside Pakistani territory. During the year 2020, the Pakistan Army has shot down 16 Indian quadcopters which violated Pakistan's airspace.