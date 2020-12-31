COVID-19 death toll crosses 10,000 mark across country

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed the 10,000 mark as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported another 55 deaths in last 24 hours. Most deaths, 23, occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh 18, out of 55 deaths during last 24 hours, 26 died on ventilators, while 2,219 patients were still in critical condition. As many as 2,155 people tested COVID-19 positive on December 29. In all 430,113 recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. There is no patient on vent in AJK, GB and Balochistan. While 299 vents occupied across Pakistan.

A total of 477,240 cases detected so far (AJK 8241, Balochistan 18118, GB 4855, ICT 37556, KP 57982, Punjab 137295 and Sindh 213193.

The National Positivity Ratio was 5.92% with highest ratio recorded in Karachi 13.84% followed by Hyderabad 8.97% and Swat 7.89%. The positivity ratio in federating units was Balochistan 4.95%, GB 0.62%, Islamabad 3.98%, KP 5.87%, Punjab 4.44%, Sindh 8.40% and AJK 2.14%.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Wednesday said that he had authorised the procurement of more than one million vaccines.

Asad Umar, in his statement on Twitter, said that the number "will cover all frontline health workers". He said what remains now is for Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to approve a vaccine, reported Geo News.

Umar said that the government aims to deploy the vaccines within the first quarter of 2021. According to a statement by NCOC, Pakistan is in close contact with vaccine manufacturers to obtain a vaccine soon.

It may be noted here that Pakistan signed up for the United Nation's COVAX Facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Moreover, a National Immunisation Management System has been prepared with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Health, the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), and National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The statement said that an effective supply of the vaccine will be ensured through the system. Citizens will register themselves through SMS and online for vaccinations.

The system will become fully operational by mid-January, according to the NCOC statement.