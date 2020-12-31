Indian troops martyr 3 youth in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today. The youth were martyred in Lawaypora area of the city. The martyred youth were identified as Zubair Ahmad, Aijaz Maqbool and Athar Mushtaq from Shopian and Pulwama districts. The troops destroyed several residential houses.

The family members and relatives of the martyred youth staged protest demonstrations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian. They said that the youth were students, who were killed in a fake encounter by the troops. Shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, they demanded the dead bodies of the martyrs. The family members of martyr, Aijaz Maqbool, said that he had left home a day ago to appear in an examination at Kashmir University. However, they were stunned when they saw his picture on social media. Around dozen people were injured after Indian troops used brute force and fired pellets on protesters in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar while denouncing unholy nexus between Narendra Modi’s fascist government and its judiciary against Kashmiri detainees said that New Delhi is victimizing political prisoners particularly women leader, Aasiya Andrabi, for their political ideology. He said that draconian laws have been invoked against ailing Aasiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders on malicious, false and fabricated grounds. The spokesman said that Aasiya Andrabi’s only crime is that she is a true lover of Pakistan and considers Kashmir and Pakistan a single entity.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Forum France, Mirza Asif Jarral through a letter called upon the United Nations, European Parliament members, members of French Parliament and human rights organizations to take notice of judicial vicitimisation of Aasiya Andrabi and human rights activists in IIOJK.

Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a party meeting in Jammu said that no farce elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be an alternative to the right to self determination.

Former chief of Indian intelligence agency, RAW, A S Dulat, in a latest article while warning Modi government of a new uprising in Kashmir said that the territory has always changed overnight. Former RAW chief actually made a reference to the sudden eruption of freedom uprisings in 2008, 2010 and 2016 when nothing such was expected in the territory. A S Dulat said that force had never worked in Kashmir, nor had India’s muscular policy since the abrogation of Article 370 in IIOJK.