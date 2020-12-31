India trying to divert attention from Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that to divert global attention from its gross rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the fascist agenda of New Delhi, Indian media was resorting to baseless and negative propaganda against Pakistan.

The premier said this while presiding over a meeting on Indian propaganda against Pakistan, especially on hybrid warfare unleashed by Indian media. The meeting reviewed the misinformation and negative propaganda by the Indian media against Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Special Assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf, Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid and others.

Imran Khan said that illegal actions taken by the Indian government in IOJ&K, serious human rights violations and the Hindu fascist agenda was a threat to regional peace and order. He emphasised that in order to divert attention, baseless and negative propaganda was being spread against Pakistan by the Indian media with the aim of not only diverting global attention but also spreading chaos in the country. The prime minister directed that all possible steps be taken to thwart the negative propaganda of the Indian media and to create better awareness among the people in this regard.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over reforms in the energy sector and asked for keeping the relief to domestic consumers.

He observed this during briefing given to him here on the energy sector in the meeting. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Omar Ayub, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, special assistants Tabish Gohar, Nadeem Babar, Waqar Masood and relevant senior officers.

The forum focused on improved power generation and transmission and making the energy mix better and more environmentally friendly. The meeting was also apprised of the progress on ongoing projects.

The prime minister stressed that the reforms should be long lasting and that the needs of the future should be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, while reiterating his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, emphasised the need for a negotiated political settlement.

He also stressed the need for all sides to take measures for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him here.

Imran Khan, while highlighting the close fraternal ties between the two countries, reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

The Afghan commerce minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade. He appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process, and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan called the stabilisation of food prices as the top priority of the government and directed strict monitoring of supply and demand indicators to avoid any crisis.

The prime minister also directed the Ministry of National Food Security to prepare an annual plan in collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, keeping in view the demand for wheat, current stocks and the upcoming crop. He gave instructions to identify the sugar mills involved in tax evasion in the sugar industry and ensure legal action against them. The prime minister gave these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting on daily commodity prices.

Imran Khan also reaffirmed ‘Engage Africa’ policy which was aimed at forging closer ties with the continent by expanding Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint and deepening economic engagement.

President National Assembly of Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed, who accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, called on Imran Khan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the visiting delegation and noted that the bonds of common faith and values as well as convergence of views on regional and international matters bind the two brotherly nations.

Both sides affirmed the shared desire to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

KP Governor of Shah Farman and senior PTI leader Saifullah Khan Nyazee also called on the prime minister and discussed political situation in the country and future course of action.