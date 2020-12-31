Govt to cancel Nawaz’s passport on Feb 16

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to cancel the passport of the PML-N supremo and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif with effect from February 16, 2021.

This was disclosed by Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid while talking to media persons after his visit to Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Wednesday.

He said the opposition had been “exposed” as money launderers and people in their ranks who obtained iqamas (work permits) were not honest with the country.

To a question as who would be next after the arrest of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif by NAB, the minister said that it was not known so far but passport of Nawaz Sharif is being cancelled from February 16. However, he did not comment further on it.

The minister said that Nawaz had no faith in his country because he took an iqama. “If I as the interior minister obtain an iqama, it means there is something fishy and I don't have faith in my land,” he added.

Shaikh Rashid said that all the “thieves” involved in money laundering were trying to save money obtained through corruption and all of them would be exposed.

The minister said the PPP would participate in the by-polls after its decision to take part in the Senate elections. He said the door for dialogues was open but plunderers would be exposed in their bids to retain money earned through corruption.

Shaikh Rashid said visas for all countries can be applied online, including for Afghanistan and China, from January 01, 2021. He said manual visa system has been abolished as there had been complaints about it. The minister also announced to regularise the services of all contractual employees of CDA. About law and order situation in the capital, Shaikh Rashid said there were threats of possible terrorist attacks in Islamabad. He said Eagle Squad was being deployed in the city and security measures have been enhanced. He said that highways and interchanges would be constructed in Islamabad.