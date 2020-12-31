Merger of THQ hospital with maternity outlet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Wednesday visited the Government Maternity Hospital and THQ Level Hospital.
Talking to reporters on the occasion, the DC said THQ Level Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital will be merged from January 15 to provide better medical facilities to patients in Dinga and surrounding areas.