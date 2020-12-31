close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Merger of THQ hospital with maternity outlet

National

December 31, 2020

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Wednesday visited the Government Maternity Hospital and THQ Level Hospital.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the DC said THQ Level Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital will be merged from January 15 to provide better medical facilities to patients in Dinga and surrounding areas.

