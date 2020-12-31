PTI senators ask opposition to resign ahead of New Year

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada have challenged the opposition to resign today, so that the new year could start well.

Talking to media persons here, Senator Faisal Javed said that the issue of resignations was a flop show and added that it has become a joke now. He alleged that the opposition always blackmailed Prime Minister Imran Khan on every issue including Kashmir issue, corona pandemic abd the FATF legislation. He said the opposition had instantly begun to claim government’s failure after the prime minister had barely finished his first speech.

Senator Faisal Javed contended that ‘whenever they(opposition) asks for NRO, we will tell the public the truth of their true intentions. He maintained that only the chief executive could give NRO and wondered how could the opposition give NRO to the government. “If Imran Khan cannot give NRO, then why the opposition is asking him to give them one. We are ready to negotiate on national and public issues from day one but not on NRO.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said that Imran Khan’s policies were long term oriented for far reaching results. He added that thanks to Imran Khan’s policies, the country’s economy was recovering and the PTI government was bringing reforms in every field. “Our growth rate is increasing, investments are coming to the country. Exports and foreign exchange reserves are increasing, the rupee is strengthening. Due to all these measures, inflation is coming down significantly,” he said. The opposition held rallies endangering the lives of the people by further spreading corona,” he noted.Senator Zeeshan contended that PDM’s rallies were not meant for the public, they meant for the opposition’s benefit alone and that was why they have been rejected by the people.