‘PML-N leaders to stand by Nawaz’s narrative’

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Mashhood and Deputy Secretary Information Punjab PML-N Imran Goraya on Wednesday said they are not afraid of arrests and will stand by the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. In a joint statement, Mashhood and Imran said Khwaja Asif is being punished for his affiliation to the PML-N, “but we want to make it clear to the government that whatever they do, the party will remain intact”. They said people will soon hear the news about the return of Nawaz Sharif and the day Nawaz Sharif announces his return, there will be change of government. They said the government has been completely exposed in front of people and its days are numbered that is why the selected prime minister has started showing eyes to his own selectors. Mashhood said the serious dangers being faced by PML-N leaders today were never faced even during dictatorship. If the government thinks that the PDM protest movement will be stopped by arresting party leaders, they are mistaken as such moves will strengthen the PDM voice. Goraya said if Pakistan is in trouble today and Pakistani nation is stuck in a whirlpool and Nawaz Sharif is convinced that the country cannot get out of this whirlpool without his return to Pakistan, he will not stop and will come to Pakistan to get it out of this situation. He said Nawaz Sharif will never compromise on the integrity of Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are the real leaders of this country.