Three girls abducted

KASUR: Three teenage girls were abducted in three separate incidents in different areas of Kasur on Wednesday.

Arif's 15-year-old daughter (M) was abducted in Basti Qadirabad, Kasur, when she went out of the house for some piece of work. Accused Imran and his accomplices kidnapped Bashir Ahmed’s 17-year-old daughter (A) in Palhara village near Saddar Chunian. Meanwhile, accused Usman and his accomplices intercepted Asif, who was travelling on a motorbike with his 22-year-old sister (S) in Habibabad, Pattoki and abduxcted her.