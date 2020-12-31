Three girls abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Three teenage girls were abducted in three separate incidents in different areas of Kasur on Wednesday.
Arif's 15-year-old daughter (M) was abducted in Basti Qadirabad, Kasur, when she went out of the house for some piece of work. Accused Imran and his accomplices kidnapped Bashir Ahmed’s 17-year-old daughter (A) in Palhara village near Saddar Chunian. Meanwhile, accused Usman and his accomplices intercepted Asif, who was travelling on a motorbike with his 22-year-old sister (S) in Habibabad, Pattoki and abduxcted her.