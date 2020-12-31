close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

PML-N Punjab calls emergency meeting today

LAHORE: The PML-N Punjab has called an emergency meeting today (Thursday) under the chairmanship of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah at the party secretariat in Model Town. The meeting will be attended by senior leadership of the party. The situation after the arrest of KhAsif and further actions of NAB will be reviewed in detail. The meeting will also discuss Maryam Nawaz’s protest rallies in Punjab for which leaders will be assigned responsibilities. Members will be consulted on the deadline given for resignations in the meeting. The meeting will also discuss various proposals for the success of the anti-government movement.

