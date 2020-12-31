‘No liquor in teapots’, S Africa’s restaurants warned

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s police minister has warned the restaurants not to hide alcohol in teapots to try and get around a fresh ban on the sale of liquor. The President Cyril Ramaphosa said the “reckless behaviour” caused by drinking, increased the risk of spreading Covid-19 pandemic as he announced the ban. A new, faster-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in South Africa about two weeks ago. He said it had become “well-established” in the country. As part of a new slew of restrictions aimed at the restricting further transmission, he has banned gatherings except for funerals, imposed a curfew between 21:00 and 06:00, and ordered all shops, bars and other venues to shut by 20:00. peaking at a press conference on Tuesday after the new measures came into effect, the Police Minister Bheki Cele warned that the restaurants may lose their trading licenses and owners may also be prosecuted if they flouted the ban.